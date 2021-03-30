Kin (KIN) Market Cap Reaches $364.05 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Kin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $364.05 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00057685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00249955 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00032035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.60 or 0.00918291 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00049868 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

