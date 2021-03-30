Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Takes $15.36 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 110,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,362,000. The Procter & Gamble makes up 13.3% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.84. 280,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $334.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

