Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,106. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

