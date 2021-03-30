Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,091,676. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $337.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

