Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,238. Seagen has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.25.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total value of $5,061,631.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $16,938,154. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Seagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

