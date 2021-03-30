Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,717. Bumble has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.14.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

