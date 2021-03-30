Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

SUI traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $150.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $157.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 186,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

