WMS Partners LLC Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,556 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.68. The stock had a trading volume of 203,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,027. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58. The company has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

