$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter.

MTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ MTRX traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $346.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 279,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 263,106 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,852,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Matrix Service by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 167,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 131,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

