Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $89,845.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,294.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.03. 7,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,357. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

