Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Update

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the February 28th total of 602,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. 561,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $120.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.11. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Moleculin Biotech worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

