Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Short Interest Update

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,441,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $993,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LATN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,036. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

