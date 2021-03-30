Circle Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.14. 175,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $121.77 and a one year high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.