Truist Financial Corp Has $257.12 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55,604 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $257,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,586,000 after acquiring an additional 53,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80,105 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.68.

Accenture stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.65. 39,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.65. Accenture plc has a one year low of $148.28 and a one year high of $281.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

