CastleArk Alternatives LLC Sells 11,450 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $232.00. 138,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,491. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

