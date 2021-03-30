Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 646,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,639,496. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $216.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.