Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock remained flat at $$17.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

