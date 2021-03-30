Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Price Target to $22.00

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

OMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $696.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.04 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

