Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. 8,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,021. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.