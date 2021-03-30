Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. 8,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,021. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.