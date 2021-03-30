Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 120,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $393,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,924,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,063.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,170.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,889.15 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

