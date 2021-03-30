Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Gold Standard Ventures stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 120,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,356,390. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $203.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

