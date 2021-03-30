Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Issues Earnings Results

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%.

Shares of FREQ stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. 56,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,261. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $285.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,196 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $390,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,348.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

