Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Raised by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 23,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.82.

Shares of HON traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.86. The stock had a trading volume of 40,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,606. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.25. The company has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.