Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.2% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.04. The company had a trading volume of 227,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $434.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

