ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADMA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

ADMA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 80,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $159.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

