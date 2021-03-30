Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $$28.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

