Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $49.97 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE NIO traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $37.51. 2,005,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,613,695. NIO has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

