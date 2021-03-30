Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Down 60.6% in March

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the February 28th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGBAF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. 536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592. SES has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $555.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

