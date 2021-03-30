Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Up 139.4% in March

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the February 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.
Shares of SLTTF stock remained flat at $$3.60 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.65.
About Slate Office REIT
