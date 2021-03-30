Fantasy Sports Market Cap Hits $457,584.98 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 178.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $457,584.98 and approximately $946.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded up 65% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,632.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.12 or 0.00638237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027401 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

