Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,324 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,892,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

