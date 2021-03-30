Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 430,018 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 430,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.60. The company had a trading volume of 134,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,514. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.09 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

