Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $24.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.88. 90,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,135,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Unum Group by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 211,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Unum Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Unum Group by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 651,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

