Brokerages Set ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Target Price at $24.45

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

WISH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,747.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.11. 178,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,218. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.