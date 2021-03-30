Analysts Set Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) PT at $10.50

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of CLDT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. 11,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,643. The stock has a market cap of $642.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.