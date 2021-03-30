iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Boosted by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 8.6% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 672.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,610,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,577 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.62.

