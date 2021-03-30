Wills Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 4.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $1,808,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 84,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.75. 38,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.91. The stock has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

