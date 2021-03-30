Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.5% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,920. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $93.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

