Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapies to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP5063 for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder, as well as for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.