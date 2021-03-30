SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in SRAX by 636.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 43,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SRAX has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

