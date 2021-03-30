Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 119.5% from the February 28th total of 665,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:SINT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. 27,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,181. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sintx Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 862.55% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 1,881.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 237,073 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products.

