Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.58. 20,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,257. The firm has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

