Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of PGPHF stock traded down $23.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,294.80. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,243.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,112.02. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $645.00 and a 1 year high of $1,318.15.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

