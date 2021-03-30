Analysts Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Price Target at $6.75

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

GSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 26,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $327.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.50. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 36.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,976,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 1,064,235 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 139.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 828,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 482,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 92.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 309,170 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 173,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 23.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 795,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 152,201 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

