Analysts Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Price Target at $6.75

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
GSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 26,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $327.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.50. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 36.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,976,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 1,064,235 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 139.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 828,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 482,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 92.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 309,170 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 173,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 23.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 795,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 152,201 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
