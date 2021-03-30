Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,060 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amyris worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $12,919,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 67.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $2,161,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 98,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

