Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 347,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 129,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.32. 63,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,974. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

