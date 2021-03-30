CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Raised by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.13. 110,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.45 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,467 shares of company stock worth $185,598,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

