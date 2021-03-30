Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $22.83 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $2,047.50. 49,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,075.08 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,060.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,784.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,083.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

