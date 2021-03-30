EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the February 28th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of EML Payments stock remained flat at $$2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80. EML Payments has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Get EML Payments alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EML Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.