Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Update

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,006,800 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the February 28th total of 445,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,068.0 days.

ETTYF stock remained flat at $$32.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. Essity AB has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $35.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale began coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Essity AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

